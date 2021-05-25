Prince Charles' new home playground will delight Prince George Dumfries House is already home to an adventure playground

Prince Charles is set to become one very popular grandparent after it's been announced that his Scottish property will soon be home to an epic adventure playground.

As well as his main Scottish residence, Birkhall, the Prince of Wales and his charity The Prince's Foundation also own Dumfries House which is set in 2,000 acres.

It already boasts a Woodland Adventure Playground that is open to the public, but it will be extended to include tree houses, rope bridges, a multilevel tower and racing slides, according to The Times.

And we can imagine Prince Charles' grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would be delighted with the garden feature should they ever visit.

The extension, which has now been approved, aims to help reduce stress among children, as well as encourage them to care for the environment.

The Prince’s Foundation explained in a statement to the council: "The Prince’s Foundation are proposing to extend the playpark so that children within the immediate and wider community can reap the benefits that outdoor recreation provides.

The playground at Dumfries House is being extended

"Those benefits include the reduction of stress and an increase in both creativity and confidence.

"Further benefits of outdoor play are known to be the development of motor skills, the encouragement of a healthy lifestyle and developing a sense of care for the environment."

The expansive grounds also feature a ten-stage obstacle course, Valentin’s Education Farm and an archery range.

Prince Charles' grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The interior of Dumfries House is just as regal as the exterior, with eighteenth-century furniture including the work of Thomas Chippendale.

The Picture Gallery showcases a set of seventeenth-century paintings acquired from the 3rd Earl of Bute, who was previously Prime Minister of Great Britain, while the North Drawing Room is decorated with mint green walls and gold gilding with a large glass chandelier.

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec met Prince Charles for their unique documentary, When Ant and Dec Met The Prince, inside the library, which is designed with inspiration from the culture of Constantinople. It's lined with rows of books on wooden shelves, while the room also has a large skylight.

