Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles are currently self-isolating at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, following the Prince of Wales' previous coronavirus diagnosis and, today, Camilla gave a rare look inside of the property.

Clarence House revealed on Twitter that the Duchess had hosted a call with charity Silver Line including a photo of Camilla in one of the living rooms, as she spoke to long-term user Betty from Hampshire and Dame Esther Rantzen, founder of the organisation, about the circumstances surrounding coronavirus.

The Duchess is Patron of @TheSilverLineUK, a charity that operates a 24-hour helpline for older people to call if they are lonely or in need of support.



Those wishing to speak to someone can call 0800 470 8090, day or night. pic.twitter.com/2Y0s98lc1i — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 24, 2020

The room features cream walls with a red and green printed wall hanging behind Camilla, and red and blue printed carpets. Camilla sat on a large cream armchair with a printed brown and red throw, next to a dark wood side table where she keeps a black landline telephone that she used for the call. Behind her, there was another of the same side tables, and a photo of Camilla and her daughter Laura Lopes on her wedding day. Laura is Prince William and Prince Harry's step-sister and, although she keeps a low profile, she has a good relationship with both of the Princes: she was guest at William and Kate's wedding in 2011, while her daughter was one of the bridesmaids on the big day, and also attended Meghan and Harry's nuptials in 2018.

WATCH: Camilla and Charles clap for the NHS

Before now, Charles and Camilla have only revealed a look at the inside of Birkhall a few times. When Charles filmed a BBC documentary in 2018 called Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, he gave an interview in one of the reception rooms inside of the property. It showed more framed photos including one of Prince Louis' christening in July 2018, and another of the Queen with Prince William and Harry when they were younger.

Charles first inherited the property from his grandmother when she died in 2002, and he and Camilla have often spent summers there since. They also enjoyed their honeymoon there in 2005.

