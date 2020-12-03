Prince Charles reveals unexpected gardening ritual

Prince Charles has some of the most beautiful gardens within his royal homes, and according to a new post shared on social media, he follows a very unique ritual.

"Did you know that after HRH plants a tree, he often gives a branch a friendly shake to wish it well?" officials behind the @clarencehouse Instagram account wrote.

Prince Charles unveils incredible garden at Birkhall home

The tip came as Charles shared a message of support for the launch of BBC Countryfile's new campaign, Plant Britain.

"As someone with a passion for planting trees, I can only encourage you all to get planting for Plant Britain," he said.

Prince Charles in his garden

"Plant Britain is a two-year project launching this month with the initial goal of planting 750,000 trees – one for every child in the UK starting primary school this year. Countryfile is working with the Woodland Trust who are supplying trees for viewers to plant at various sites across the UK as part of a special ballot or through their free tree packs scheme.

"The launch show will demonstrate just how much our trees and plants contribute to the health of the planet and how they act as vital, life-support systems for wildlife, insects and pollinators. An online interactive map will enable viewers, right across the UK, to log their planting; whether it is a tree, a plant, or a packet of seeds."

The Prince of Wales owns properties everywhere from the Isles of Scilly to Scotland, all of which boast incredible gardens.

Highgrove House gardens

The most notable are that of Highgrove House, the Prince's country estate in Gloucestershire. It is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm that Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the property.

Prince Charles previously gave a tour of Highgrove House gardens

The gardens have been open to the public for over 25 years on selected dates throughout the summer, with all the money raised going to charity. Several photos have been shared of the space over the years, including a tour in June 2019 to mark the 25th anniversary of its public opening.

