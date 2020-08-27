Catherine Zeta-Jones’ husband Michael Douglas showcases the stunning garden of their NY mansion The couple have two children together

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ husband, Michael Douglas, looked right at home in his latest Instagram snap, and for good reason.

The Hollywood legend, 75, was relaxing in the back garden of his incredible New York mansion when he posed for a selfie with his pet pooch.

Lounging back on the chic, black-and-white furniture, Michael hid behind a pair of sunglasses and had his beloved dog, Taylor, perched on his lap.

The lush green backdrop stood out against the brick home and Michael couldn’t have looked more chilled out.

"Relaxing at home with Taylor!" he captioned the snap to celebrate National Dog Day.

Catherine, 50, and Michael share two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17, who they are incredibly proud of.

Michael and his dog Taylor

Their son celebrated a birthday during the COVID-19 lockdown and his mum went all out for his big day.

She presented him with an incredible-looking cake and paid tribute to him with an Instagram message too.

The family are extremely close and Dylan’s younger sister also wanted to know how important he is to her.

The teenager shared a sweet photo of her hugging her brother and gushed: "20 YEARS OLD…. the most incredible brother and best friend I could ask for. I thank you for everything and love you more than you will ever know. I am the luckiest sister!"

Michael shares the home with his wife and their children

Catherine revealed what they’ve been doing together during the pandemic during an Instagram Q&Q: "Playing cards, playing Monopoly, having three meals a day, we haven't killed each other, we've respected each other's space."

In fact, she said they’ve really enjoyed being able to spend so much time as a family unit.

"Just to have the time to be together and to talk, it's been really great. I've really enjoyed having the whole family together."



