Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a glimpse inside her incredibly lavish bathroom on Sunday, as she revealed her low-key evening plans. The Welsh actress looked impossibly glamorous as she posed against a marble fireplace, capturing her reflection in two large mirrors. Also visible in the snapshot is a chair covered with a fluffy white throw, beautiful large windows to let in natural light, and stylish wall lights either side of the mirror. Catherine, 50, is wearing a beautiful silk kaftan, with her long hair loose down her back. She wrote: "Bath, Pizza and Bed for me. Sunday night. Have a great new week ahead everyone."

Fans loved the candid post, with one telling the mother-of-two: "Enjoy your Sunday evening.... sounds perfect." A second remarked: "You are so glamorous at home!!" while a third joked: "Your bedtime looks way more elegant than my bedtime!"

Catherine lives in a ten-bedroom Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of New York, with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17. Their home boasts beautiful views of the Hudson River and has a sprawling garden, complete with an outdoor kitchen. The property also features an indoor swimming pool, a library, a gym, and a games room, where Catherine has been learning to play pool during the lockdown.

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As expected, the house is filled with artwork and stylish interior touches, many of which are from the star's own interior collection, Casa Zeta-Jones.

Catherine recently admitted she was incredibly protective of the paintings after sharing footage on Instagram of Carys doing a handstand in the living room, and accidentally knocking a large piece of art hanging on the wall. The actress could be heard gasping as she looked on, and captioned the footage: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."