Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils mind-blowing walk-in wardrobe The star shares her amazing home with her husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones hit the catwalk in her closest - and what a place to do it! The Chicago star put her modelling skills to the test when she posted a video on Instagram inside her unbelievable walk-in wardrobe.

Catherine showcased a series of outfits as she pranced up and down and while she looked amazing, her seriously tidy and idyllic clothes space almost stole the show.

The mum-of-two captioned the clip: "When in doubt, turn your closet into a runway!!" and tagged in her Casa Zeta-Jones brand.

Her social media followers uploaded a whole host of comments and marvelled at her unbelievable house.

"Love your closet and your home. Both beautiful," wrote one, as a second added: "I need more of this content."

One fan thought the matching drawers and cupboards were inside her kitchen, before noticing the room was carpeted.

Catherine previously gave a fast-forwarded tour of her closet

Catherine shares her impressive abode with her husband, Michael Douglas, and their two children, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 17.

She recently opened up about parenting in an interview on the Today show.

The Darling Buds of May actress revealed that she and her husband have suggested other career options to her children – who are both passionate about acting – because of the pressures of stardom.

However, their offspring are still pretty set on following in Catherine and Michael's footsteps.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft," she said. "They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

