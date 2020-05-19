Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an adorable video of her movie star husband Michael Douglas playing a game of hide and seek with their new puppy, Taylor. During the video, which Catherine shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Michael attempts to catch his new pup while he excitedly runs up and down the room, at one point even spinning in circles chasing his own tail. So cute! During the clip, the A-list couple inadvertently shared a glimpse into their New York home, showing off what appears to be one of their several living rooms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' puppy goes wild in one of her several living rooms

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones poses in her opulent marble bathroom in New York home

In the room, the carpet is a plush dark grey while the walls are painted a crisp white. There is also a huge TV attached to the wall, while framed black and white photos sit on the floor, yet to be hung up. There is a soft grey armchair in one corner of the room, and what appears to be a storage couch nestled underneath a bay window. There is also a bronzed circular table. A mirror and some chest of drawers can also be seen at the end of a tiny corridor that leads off into a separate room.

The couple have the most beautiful home to isolate in during lockdown, and over the past few weeks Catherine has been giving fans a virtual tour inside some of the rooms on social media. Last week, the Chicago star posted a picture from one of her other living rooms in the property, which has a bmonochrome theme. The stylish area has a cream sofa and a black coffee table piled high with books and a vase of white roses for decoration, as well as a black-and-white rug on the floor. The Darling Buds of May actress posted the picture on Instagram over the weekend, revealing that her puppy had taken over the sofa.

Catherine and Michael welcomed Taylor after the death of Kirk Douglas

MORE: The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases: from Ruth Langsford to Victoria Beckham

The actress lives in a gorgeous Georgian mansion in Irvington, New York, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan, with husband Michael and their two children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17. Their home boasts beautiful views of the Hudson River and has a sprawling garden, complete with an outdoor kitchen. The property features an indoor swimming pool, a library, a gym, and a games room, where Catherine has been spending a lot of time learning how to play pool during the lockdown. There are also ten bathrooms in the house, which are all themed differently, ranging from a gothic all-black design to a spa-like area complete with a roll-top bath.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.