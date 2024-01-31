Zara and Mike Tindall are adored by royal fans for their down-to-earth and relaxed attitude to life despite being senior members of the royal family.

The couple, who wed in 2011, are parents to three children, Mia, aged 10, Lena, five, and Lucas, two, and the family live on the Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire in the heart of the Cotswolds.

Gatcombe is also home to Zara's mother, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence as well as Zara's older brother Peter Phillips – making the royal estate quite the family affair – and is perfect for weekends and holidays spent with the relatives.

Although Mike and Zara live on the estate, they have their own countryside bolthole away from the main building, and from the glimpses we've seen from their home, it's the perfect place to raise three children.

And with its generous land and gorgeous Cotswold stone details, it couldn't be more charming.

Zara and Mike's countryside abode with their three children...

Gatcombe Park © Getty Images As mentioned, the Princess Royal lives in the main house on Gatcombe Park which was gifted to her in the 1970s for her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, upon marrying Captain Mark Phillips. Princess Anne has lived in the huge Grade-II house ever since. Although Zara and Mike don't reside at the main manor house, the 700-acre estate affords them plenty of room to have their own home and space with their three children, but remain close enough for family functions.

Acres upon acres © Instagram Thanks to Mike's online presence, the former England Rugby Captain has often given his followers a sneak peek into their country life. This video shared on his Instagram shows him walking on the estate in the morning as he sends his best wishes to a local rugby team. In the background, the great outdoors is shown in all its glory. We bet Mia, Lena and Lucas love nothing more than having this on their doorstep.

The home office © ITV One area of their home that we've seen inside of is their home office. Mike appeared via video call for an interview on Good Morning Britain back in 2020 and viewers were treated to a peek at their private home. Mike was sitting on a leather office chair for the call while in the background viewers will have spotted two comfortable sofa chairs, as well as tall white bookcases. On the walls, there are a few framed portraits of animals including dogs and horses. The office looks stylishly decorated, while simultaneously looking well lived in.

Home comforts © ITV Also that year, Zara appeared on Good Morning Britain for her own interview to discuss how Equestrian Relief was helping to raise funds to support the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. While chatting about the cause close to her heart, the mother-of-three was sitting in a room at her home that featured a number of home comforts including a coffee machine and a kettle above a fireplace. The wooden beams on the ceiling also add the perfect countryside feel to the room.

Kitchen © Instagram Taking to his Instagram, Mike shared this video of him sitting at their kitchen island and we're obsessed with the bronze marble worktop and matching gold tap. In the background, the walls are adorned with sage-green wooden panels, and there's a double wall oven too. Perfect for when they host dinner parties and gatherings. However, having seen Zara and Mike in their stunningly huge kitchen in the main house during a previous interview, which you can see in the video below, it's likely the kitchen Mike is sitting in here is their second, slightly smaller kitchen – perhaps located in an out-house on the grounds of their home.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall talk about races in their huge kitchen

At-home gym © Instagram When you're an ex-Engand Rugby Captain married to an Olympic equestrian, it's only right that you have an at-home gym. Mike has shared the occasional video from inside his and Zara's workout space. The brickwork is exposed showing off the eye-catching Cotswold stone, and there's plenty of equipment in there to keep them busy while working out.

Party barn Given that Princess Anne, Zara and Mike and Peter Phillips all reside at Gatcombe, it's fitting that they have a mutual space that they share for large family events and parties. In an interview with Vogue, Zara and Mike revealed that they have what is known as the "party barn" in between the houses, the perfect spot for coming together for functions. The piece reads: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

Although royal fans are yet to see the party barn, Princess Anne gave an interview with ITV in a large, mostly empty room, that was lined with stone walls and large windows.

The sparse décor indicates that the room is only used for the occasional get-together.