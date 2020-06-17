Peter Phillips shares a rare look inside his home at Gatcombe Park Peter and Autumn Phillips continue to live on the Gatcombe Park estate following their split

Peter Phillips has shared a rare glimpse inside his family home in a new video to commemorate Royal Ascot going ahead behind closed doors for the first time. Princess Anne's son reads a line of Royal Ascot at Home, a poem to celebrate the unique royal meeting, from his house on the Gatcombe Park estate in a new video shared on YouTube.

The father-of-two stands in a room with bold green walls and a painting hung in a mahogany frame on the wall behind him. Meanwhile, a round table lamp with a cream shade sits on a table behind him.

Peter and Autumn Phillips announce split after almost 12 years of marriage

Peter has continued to live on the Gatcombe Park estate after announcing his split from wife Autumn in February. The pair stayed together in the family home following the announcement, but it was reported that one of them would move to another property nearby, allowing them both the opportunity to be hands-on parents to their daughters - Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Autumn and Peter aren't the only royals to live on the estate; Peter's mum Princess Anne also lives there with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, and his sister Zara also lives there with her husband Mike Tindall and their daughters, Mia and Lena. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, meanwhile, spend much of their time at Highgrove, which is just a few miles away in nearby Tetbury.

Peter Phillips shared a rare look inside his home at Gatcombe Park

Located between the villages of Minchinhampton and Avening in Gloucestershire, Gatcombe Park was bought by the Queen in 1976 for her daughter and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade II-listed manor house set within some 730-acres of parkland, but also maintains a London residence at St James's Palace.

Gatcombe is run as a working farm with livestock including cattle and breeding horses. The estate also hosts many equestrian events throughout the year, including the Gatcombe International Horse Trials, where Peter's sister Zara typically competes and all the family enjoy a day out together.

