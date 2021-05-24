Peter Phillips' ex Autumn's childhood home was a party house

Autumn Phillips grew up in the Pointe-Claire neighbourhood of Montreal, Canada, before she moved to England and married Peter Phillips.

The couple, who split in 2019, continue to live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with their two children Savannah, ten, and Isla, nine. But Autumn's home is nothing like her childhood house, which has been described as having "the atmosphere of a party."

The former actress lived with her two brothers Kevin and Chris and her parents Kathleen 'Kitty' and Brian before they divorced when she was eight and she split her time between the two.

Details of her former home have been kept tightly under wraps since Autumn joined the royal family, but a rare photo revealed it is built with a grey exposed brick exterior and horizontal panels, white window frames, and a white front door.

Autumn Phillips' childhood home in Canada

Size-wise, the home has been described as a "tiny cottage", in stark contrast to the enormity of Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate set across 730 acres, where Autumn now lives.

Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

Apparently, though, the house was a social hub. Speaking in 2008, one of Autumn's friends said: "Autumn's mother was very non-judgemental. Autumn had more freedom than some of her friends. There were always tons of people at the house and it had the atmosphere of a party. It was a meeting place for local teenagers."

Autumn and Peter Phillips with their two daughters

Pointe-Claire is one of the less fashionable areas of Montreal, with traditional buildings and a small population. In comparison, Toronto, where Meghan Markle lived, is Canada's largest city and has made a name for itself as the cosmopolitan capital.

Autumn currently has no plans to return to Canada, as a statement released at the time of their divorce confirmed: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years."

