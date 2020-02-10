The Queen’s upset as Peter Phillips and wife Autumn Phillips separate – report The Queen’s grandson is reportedly to separate from his wife of 12 years

The Queen is said to be very sad at the news that her grandson Peter Phillips is to split from his wife of 12 years, Autumn Philips. According to a report in the Sun newspaper, Autumn, 41, has told Princess Anne’s son that she wants to separate.

Peter and Autumn Phillips at happier times

The couple share two daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven, who are firm friends of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children George and Charlotte. According to the report, Autumn’s announcement has taken Peter by surprise, and there is not thought to be any third party involved in the desire to separate.

Autumn comes from Canada, and friends close to the couple are said to be concerned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s escape to the Commonwealth country has inspired a desire to do the same. The split is the latest in a string of difficult circumstances to trouble the Queen since the end of last year.

The couple have two children, Savannah and Isla

Hot on the heels of her son Prince Andrew’s headline-making appearance on Newsnight at the end of 2019, Harry and Meghan’s very public declaration that they were seeking to step back from the royal family made January a troubling time for the monarch.

The 93-year-old royal is close to Autumn and was seen attending church with her back in September.

In June, the couple looked incredibly happy during a visit to Ascot and were even pictured taking selfies. In the photos, Peter looked smart in a top hat and suit, while Autumn looked stylish dressed in a Claire Mischevani jumpsuit.The royal teamed her look with a co-ordinating Sally Ann hat. Autumn and Peter adore sports events and are regulars at Royal Ascot. The couple are also seen at horse trials, and they often go with their daughters Savannah and Isla along with Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia, five, and one-year-old Lena.

A look back at their royal wedding

Peter Phillips became the first of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren to wed when he married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly on May 17, 2008. The royal wedding, attended by the royal family and held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, was covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine in a spectacular 100-page special.

It was a case of love at first sight when Peter met Autumn at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix. But the strawberry blonde didn't know her new love interest was royalty! It was about six weeks before Autumn found out that her new love was Princess Anne’s son and Queen Elizabeth's grandson (and, at the time, 11th in line to the throne.)

There were three hundred guests – including Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh – at the nuptials at St George's Church, with around 70 members of Autumn’s family jetting in from her home country of Canada. In line with tradition, the bride and groom had spent the night before their wedding apart. Autumn slept at Windsor Castle while her future husband stayed with his uncle Prince Edward.

Autumn's wedding dress, consisting of a fitted bodice made of hand-beaded lace, a silk duchesse skirt and beaded French lace shrug, was created by British designer Sassi Holford. “Doing such a gown does kind of encompass all the emotions the bride feels on her day – I was excited, then terribly nervous, then full of joy," the designer told HELLO!.

"I was frightened of walking down the aisle. But when I got to the top of the stairs and saw how many of our friends and family had turned out to support us, I stopped being scared and actually enjoyed it,” Autumn told HELLO! at the time. Despite any nerves, the bride looked picture perfect in a tiara borrowed from her new mother-in-law Princess Anne and a pearl and diamond necklace that Peter had sent to her at Windsor Castle the night before the wedding. See the full wedding photo album here.

