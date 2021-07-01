Victoria Beckham reveals real reason for family's lockdown Miami move The Beckhams travelled to the US during the pandemic

Victoria and David Beckham spent most of the coronavirus pandemic locked down at their idyllic countryside retreat in the Cotswolds, but the family relocated to Miami in January 2021 for five months – and Victoria has finally opened up about the reason why.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Victoria touched upon her surprise transatlantic stay. "We went for five days back in January because David needed to be there for his football team [Inter Miami] and ended up staying all winter and spring."

While international travel from the UK has been restricted throughout the pandemic, at the time of their trip, movement was allowed for work purposes.

The fashionista claimed that her stateside stay completely changed her outlook on fashion. "I didn’t have a lot of clothes with me, but even if I had I don’t think I’d have worn them. Let’s just say less is more in Miami."

The Beckhams have a swanky home in Miami

But what's not 'less is more' is their jaw-dropping Miami residence worth a staggering £19million!

Their pristine property is located within the seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum which is a skyscraper building with 62 floors, a pool, and its own helipad.

Their US residence has pools and a spa

The sweeping views are, of course, one of the big selling points, but the interiors aren't too shabby either with a distinctly modern design and luxury furnishings.

Victoria and David Beckham's property portfolio includes a mammoth £31million mansion in an exclusive area of London, Holland Park, and an unbelievably gorgeous converted farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

Victoria and David have an idyllic Cotswolds home

The family reportedly spent £8million on renovation work in 2016 on their city pad in the UK capital and it boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even has separate quarters, which is where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved in with Nicola Peltz.

In the Cotswolds, the family have sprawling gardens that feature a pool, a hot tub and a sauna and inside the rustic-yet-luxe décor is straight out of a fairy tale.

