Bigger is usually better when it comes celebrity mega mansions, and the A-list are always seeking new ways to expand and improve their jaw-dropping residences. From Victoria and David Beckham's on site lake at their property in the Cotswolds to Holly Willoughby's plans to add a first-floor slide to her family home in London, discover the biggest celebrity planning permission disputes…

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has a £3million London home

Holly Willoughby, her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children live in a £3million home in south west London which already has six bedrooms, but there are ongoing plans for expansion. In April 2021, The Daily Mail reported that Holly has made 14 planning applications since buying their four-floor family home in 2011, and the renovation plans continue.

The latest proposal includes a one-storey extension and a first-floor slide, but it has caused further neighbour backlash. Claims suggest that local residents are concerned about the wildlife being affected and also fear that the building works may disturb people who work from home.

Victoria and David Beckham

The Beckhams have made big changes to their countryside home

The Beckhams have three gorgeous homes, one in London, one in the Cotswolds and one in Miami – and their countryside retreat in the UK is the one which has come under a lot of fire during renovations. The converted barn in the Great Tew estate has an outdoor swimming pool, wine cellar and underground tunnel, but it was the installation of a four-foot deep lake with a price tag of £200,000 which caused local controversy.

While many neighbours thought the addition not necessary, the couple had to submit a five-year maintenance plan to the council to show they will support the area's biodiversity with the newest addition to their property, and it worked, as they now have a huge lake!

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has a sprawling estate in the countryside

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk home, which he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica, is nicknamed ‘Sheeranville’ due to its size. It has made multiple headlines for its huge renovations. The estate cost a whopping £4million to create and it includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

It was a rocky road for Ed and his beloved chapel, as the planning permission was originally rejected. But according to Forbes, it was granted by East Suffolk Council in 2019, thanks to a redesign of the structure.

Billie Faiers

Billie Faiers faced almost a year of setbacks with her dream family home

TOWIE star Billie Faiers and husband Greg Shepherd decided to buy a £1.4m Essex home to transform into their dream family residence. Father of two Greg took to Instagram to report when work got underway on their renovations, writing: "So finally next week after a year trying to get planning permission. Works will begin! Let's do this! #allthegearnoidea #shepthebuilder."

The huge delay had been because neighbours had refuted plans submitted to Brentwood Borough Council, stating it was a "substantial building out of character" but the green light has now been granted for their incredible home. Watch this space!

