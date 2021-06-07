Victoria and David Beckham debut royal additions to luxury country home

During the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria and David Beckham have spent a lot of time enjoying their idyllic countryside home in the Cotswolds along with their three youngest children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Over the weekend, the fashion designer filmed more of her garden than ever before, revealing a new addition to their massive onsite lake – two beautiful swans!

The reason swans have a royal status is because "the Queen has a prerogative over all swans in England and Wales," as stated on the RSPB website.

Victoria posted a photograph to her Instagram feed of her husband David crouched down by the pond with the swans in the background. She entitled the post: "Swan Lake. A very happy @davidbeckham. Happy Sunny Saturday x."

The image received over 185k likes and some fans even thought they could be in Hyde Park because their private lake is so vast.

Her Instagram stories were also full of updates of the new arrivals, which are called Dolly and George. The star even wore an all-white ensemble down by the lake in homage to the swans.

The Beckhams have made their countryside home even more magical

The graceful animals were seen happily gliding along the water and the surrounding grounds feature lots of trees and a large expanse of grass.

It is not the first garden feature inspired by the royals though, as the Beckhams also have a beautiful wooden tree swing, just like sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice had when they were younger - and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children have one too!

The family's garden has many incredible features

Harper has been photographed posing on the rustic swing with their seemingly endless garden stretching out behind her. The wild grass in the shot is peppered with pretty daffodils and there are lots of trees around the perimeter.

In 2017, the couple enlisted three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett to transform their outdoor space into a "fairytale garden" complete with a pergola and an orchard. There is also an outdoor swimming pool, a traditional Estonian sauna and a hot tub on site for the family!

There is a hot tub and swimming pool in the garden!

These drastic renovations, along with improvements inside the converted barn, have ensured that the Beckhams have now doubled the value of their countryside abode.

