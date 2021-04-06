Prince William and Kate Middleton set for new neighbours The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live at Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton's main home is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London, where they live with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in good company at the grounds of the palace over the years, with residents including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Kent.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, however, relocated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's estate at the end of 2020, in order to accommodate their growing family and baby August.

Since, the home has remained vacant, but Prince William and Kate Middleton will surely be joined by new neighbours sometime soon.

There has been much speculation as to who will occupy the house since Eugenie and Jack moved out.

Princess Eugenie's elder sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are believed to be living at Beatrice's home at St James's Palace in London, but Ivy Cottage could make an ideal home for the pair.

While it is not known how many bedrooms Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace offers, Ivy Cottage is thought to be a three-bedroom property, meaning that the couple would have two extra bedrooms for guests. Edoardo has a four-year-old son Christopher, known as 'Wolfie' from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, and he would thus be able to have his own bedroom at Ivy Cottage.

One thing we do know is that the house will certainly be occupied by a member of the royal family, as Ivy Cottage is a grace-and-favour property, meaning that it is owned by the Crown Estate and will be passed between monarchs.

