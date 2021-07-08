This bold house colour could increase your asking price by £20k Pink home, anyone?

Have you ever given much thought to the colour of your house? Most home-owners are more concerned about their interior trends being neutral and modern enough to help them sell their homes at the highest price possible, but it turns out that the exterior is just as important.

READ: 10 TikTok home hacks that could ruin your house and cost you thousands

Dulux Weathershield revealed that outdoor wood paint is the most searched for exterior trend product in the UK, with 12,100 searches per month in 2021 – and this is because bright exteriors and front doors are on the rise.

In fact, the research found that the colour you paint your home could make a £20,000 difference to your house price.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's Best DIY Makes

Streets are awash with white and black exteriors, but grey and pink are actually among the most popular shades. Grey paint has 7,130 searches per month and is loved by people around the country, followed by white paint with 3,570 searches.

However, one colour that is surprisingly popular (particularly on Instagram) is pink. While it may not be as timeless, it does make for a brilliant backdrop for a photo and it can earn you more money in the right property market.

RELATED: 10 interiors trends that make your house harder to sell

MORE: 9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

Pink is a popular house colour on Instagram

Marco Helliwell, Founder and CEO of mypropertyadvice.com, explained: "For example, a house that is painted in say a pink facia, which is online for £650k will generate quick interest with multiple potential buyers. This creates a bidding war and pushes up the price - up to even £20k.

"However, if the property had a traditional and less striking facia and ended up on the market for a longer period of time then buyers may even offer below asking - up to £20k less, making the loss there as much as 6%."

Across the UK, the only regions where pink featured as one of the top five searched colours were the South East, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South West.

The colour of your home could increase its value

And colourful exteriors could be here to stay! The data found that it is the trend that has grown the most, from 33,140 monthly searches in 2018 to a whopping 92,900 searches in 2020. The predicted increase for 2021 is a further 5% growth on last year.

Meanwhile, front doors are the third biggest trend with a 61% rise in searches.

"Colours that work with the building materials and the surrounding landscape are probably the most popular for painted masonry, eaves and window frames but when it comes to front doors and gates, we tend to throw caution to the wind and add a good slug of something that makes us happy and will attract big smiles and admiring glances from passers-by," said Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux.

MORE: 11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.