10 TikTok home hacks that could ruin your house and cost you thousands Down those DIY tools!

We love a TikTok scroll as much as the next person - who doesn't need funny cat videos and perfectly in-sync dance routines in their life? However, these captivating videos can sometimes be misleading.

MattressNextDay has analysed some of TikTok’s top home hack videos to discover that they could actually cause more bad than good, damaging your home and potentially harming yourself.

Painting your sink

The transformations may look jaw-dropping, but sinks are tricky to paint and if it goes wrong, it could cause the whole thing to be permanently damaged and therefore it would need to be replaced.

Cleaning product mixing can be so dangerous

Mixing cleaning products together

Cleaning influencers may mix up product concoctions and claim they work miracles, but this is a very dangerous game. As well as damaging your surfaces, you could cause your skin serious burns - stay well clear!

Painting floor tiles

Impressive before and after floor transformations are truly spectacular, but how well does the paint actually last? The product is often not durable enough to handle the natural wear and tear of regular foot traffic, so be prepared that without proper protection it may not last.

Floor tile paint may not be that durable

Laundry stripping

We've all been there, it's an hour past your bedtime and you're sucked in by a mesmerising laundry stripping video where the bath is full of manky water as the sheets are ‘stripped’. The 85.5million views on TikTok make this trend a very popular one. Warning: This process can cause permanent dye loss on your sheets and make them stiffer.

Painting your kitchen worktops

A cheaper alternative to replacing your kitchen worktops may be painting them, but as a lot of worktops are designed to be impervious, paint may not bond to the surface as expected. The chipped paint can not only look unsightly, but it can gather germs.

Cleaning radiators is a popular search term on TikTok

Using an air freshener to clean your radiators

Many TikTok users have shared videos of them spraying air freshener down inside their radiators or pouring product inside to clear out the dust, and these clips have 3.9million views and growing. While the results may look very impressive, it is not advisable to use a flammable product on any hot surface - stick with a duster next time.

Pink bathrooms could de-value your home

Painting your bathroom pink

The social media platform is awash with pretty pink bathrooms, but research shows that the best interior colours to increase your home's value are blue, green, grey, cream and white. Especially because bathrooms are the priciest to replace, we suggest you think again.

Using a drill to clean your bathtub

A jaw-dropping trend on TikTok sees cleaning fans attaching a sponge to their drills to speed clean their bath. This is a risky business as the strong force could definitely cause damage to your fixtures - and even yourself!

Painting your stairs white

Skipping the cost and hassle of carpet or flooring on your stairs, painting may be a favourable option, however, this area a thoroughfare of activity and paint can easily wear and warrant constant repainting.

White stairs will be hard to keep white

Ironing your bedsheets on the bed

A crease-free bed is the crowning glory in a beautifully clean and tidy room but ironing directly on your bed can be very bad for your mattress - especially if it is made from memory foam.

