10 interiors trends that make your house harder to sell

Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok are inspiring many homeowners to embark on ambitious decorating trends, but before you take the plunge, consider that certain changes could devalue your home and put prospective buyers off. Sofa and carpet specialist, ScS, has partnered with Holly Herbert, head of content at webuyanyhouse.co.uk, to reveal 10 social media interiors trends which can put buyers off…

Kitchen pantries

The likes of Victoria Beckham and Nigella Lawson see them as essential additions to a cooking space, but having a separate area to store food can be a waste of storage. Holly adds: "Pantries tend to take up a huge amount of space, which impedes the kitchen and reduces the house's value. They are a nice touch in homes which have enough room for them, but this isn’t the case for many properties."

Freestanding baths

Synonymous with fancy hotels and A-list pads, freestanding baths are great for Instagram, but did you know that there are a lot of practical issues which make them unattractive to buyers? Holly reports: "Freestanding baths are far higher maintenance than normal varieties. You may need to make extra room under your floor for additional pipes and plumbing. If these pipes leak, they can be incredibly expensive to access and can create bad smells."

Freestanding baths do have drawbacks

Gold hardware

Before you give your home the Midas touch with lots of shiny gold features, think about their longevity. Holly explains: "Gold hardware can quickly look stained and marked, which is very noticeable. It can also be difficult to match it with other features in your home, especially once the gold colour has faded."

Masking tape walls

If TikTok hasn’t made you want to try to paint a pattern on your wall with masking tape then where have you been? Before expressing yourself with a bespoke feature, consider if the creativity will be appreciated by prospective buyers. Holly says: "Over-expressive decorating, like accent corners, scalloped edges, painted arches or frog-tape walls, are all very much to individual taste, so can make it harder to achieve a sale. You’re far better off sticking to neutral colours."

Adding character to your rooms isn't a good idea when selling

Home gyms

Having a workout room at home was a must-have during lockdown, but with the UK coronavirus restrictions easing, home gyms may be seen as unnecessary. Holly adds: "Home gyms were a bit of a lockdown fad but are becoming more redundant now that regular gyms are open again. They generally take up space which could be used for something more beneficial."

Bifold doors

Bifold doors are great when done well. They can be really useful for creating an easy passage from your home to your garden, but if they are low-quality or badly fitted, they can count against you. Holly says: "Such doors do look attractive, but in reality, they can break quite easily, which can be a nuisance for new homeowners. It can also be really difficult to get hold of replacement parts, so it’s something to bear in mind before paying out."

Log Burners need a lot of upkeep

Log burners

Cosy log burners are very on-trend and nice and toasty in the winter, but not all buyers will see the appeal. Holly explains: "Log burners require a lot of fuel, which can be expensive, and you need somewhere to store the wood, which takes up extra space. There's also the risk of smoke damage and marking decorated walls, which buyers won't want to inherit. If you do install one, make sure to clean it regularly so that it works efficiently and doesn’t look messy."

Ceramic statement tiles

Tiles are a love it or loath it thing, so if you’re going for them, it will be best to stick to neutrals as quirky designs can quickly look outdated. Holly says: "Poor flooring can decrease a house's value by around 5%. It can be really costly to rip it up to replace, so if tiling, you’re best sticking to neutral colours."

Kitchen islands are great when there's enough space

Kitchen islands

Now you may think a kitchen island is a signifier of a fancy pad, but sometimes you'd be better off bypassing the kitchen addition. Holly advises: "Islands are great in a big home, but space is the main factor for most buyers, so if they make your kitchen look cramped, they can be a big mistake. If you do add an island, make sure you don't add mechanicals (such as a cooker) to it unless you're absolutely certain, as it then becomes expensive for the next owner to remodel if they want to change things around."

Painting original features

Although it can be tempting to upcycle an old feature, if you're already considering selling, it is best to leave it alone. Holly says: "You need to carefully maintain original features if they’re to look good and attract interest. Don’t risk damaging them by attempting paint or restoration work yourself, as you could end up ruining the feature altogether."

Amy Forster, content executive at ScS, advises: "Before you dive into the latest craze, make sure you think about what it could do to your home and its appeal. Weigh this up against how much you really want to add it to your space, particularly if you’re planning on moving, then make your decision."

