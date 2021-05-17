9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

So you've secured an amazing rental property, but now you're unsure how to make it feel like home. From affordable buys to Instagrammable techniques, discover the genius ways to decorate your rented house without breaking the bank…

Check your terms

When you move into a rented place, you may presume that all you can do is add furniture and trinkets to make your abode more homely, however many landlords may allow for bigger changes like painting the wall, but ALWAYS consult them first.

Reversible changes

From stick-on wallpaper to tile stickers, there are so many genius inventions out there that allow you to decorate without leaving a mark - and you can simply remove your additions when your tenancy is up.

Pictures can be hung without nails to leave no damage

Steph Kaluza (@OhSoRented) swears by no-nail hanging strips. "Command strips will become your best friend! Obviously, we all want our full deposit back, but bare walls do look rather sad. Command strips are great for putting up framed prints or other wall decor pieces without leaving any damage," she reports.

Use rugs for a floor transformation

The flooring may be one thing that you are probably not able to change if you are in a rented property, however, it's important not to underestimate the power of a rug or two. Large rugs can completely switch up the look and feel of a room.

Lean your mirrors and frames

If you’ve got a large mirror or artwork that won’t be held with Command hanging strips, fear not, because all of the best Instagrammers are currently leaning their items against the wall. Stylish and practical!

Go for statement sheets

In a minimalist bedroom you can add bags of personality with a bold bedspread. From fabulous florals to funky prints, you can literally transform the room's vibe every time you change the bed.

Pick some plants

Plants literally breathe life into your space so why wouldn’t you go to town with lots of fabulous greenery? They also add interest and colour into an otherwise plain room.

Shop second hand

Instagrammer Steph Kaluza admits, "Furniture is what tends to eat up your budget" so she prefers to shop second hand. "I definitely recommend looking on Facebook Marketplace for second-hand items. You would be surprised at the bargains you can find on there - plus, there is always the option to upcycle something if it doesn't fit your style."

Don't be afraid of colour

Many rented homes are a blank canvas in order to appeal to lots of prospective tenants and when you move in it can be tempting to stick to neutrals, but adding colour will help to make it feel more like home. Even if you aren't able to paint the walls, you can add pops of colour with furnishings and artwork to fill your space with personality.

Colourful furniture will jazz up your space

Add different textures

Any interior designer will tell you that adding textiles to your home is one of the best ways to luxe it up so add layers to your bed and sofa with cushions and throws. It’ll also make your home feel cosier in the winter!

