Gabrielle Union's incredible home gym inside $17.9m mansion will blow your mind

Gabrielle Union gave fans a sneak peek inside her incredible home gym this week – and it looks like a work of art.

The LA's Finest star shared a quick workout from her Fit On app with fans, and while that looked impressive enough, we couldn't take our eyes off her gym's amazing décor.

Covering the floor is a stylish black and white striped rug that runs the entire length of the expansive room.

Gabrielle Union's home gym is a work of art

There are also large floor-length mirrors taking up one wall, and a giant multi-bar contraption attached to another – perfect for pull-ups and a number of ab exercises.

The walls are painted a crisp white which contrasts beautifully against the monochrome floor, and there's enough exercise equipment for Gabrielle to work every single muscle in her body.

Not only is there a collection of varying dumbbell weights, but there are also benches, a double step climber, jump boxes, and a trusty exercise ball – plus, every piece of equipment is in black!

Gabrielle's home gym features state of the art equipment

Gabrielle lives with her husband, Dwyane Ward, and their daughter, Kaavia, in a $17.9million mansion in the Hidden Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which they purchased in February 2020.

It boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and the three-storey property is a whopping 22,000 square feet. Gabrielle has shared images of the impressive zero-edge swimming pool on her Instagram in the past and it looks like heaven.

The luxury home also has a spa, sauna, home theatre, and wine storage and tasting room, as well as a 12-car garage complete with its own turntable.

Gabrielle's home is like a luxury hotel

Gabrielle and Dwyane first met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2014. They welcomed their beautiful daughter via surrogate.

In her memoir, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, Gabrielle wrote about her fertility issues and revealed she suffered "eight or nine miscarriages".

In addition to being a mother to their little girl, Gabrielle is also a step-mum to her husband’s three children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, from his previous relationship.

