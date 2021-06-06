Gabrielle Union twins with daughter in family home as she debuts a new look Fans are swooning over it.

It’s no secret that Gabrielle Union has an amazing sense of style - and so does her daughter.

The LA’s Finest star further proved that point when she shared a series of adorable photos of herself and 2-year-old Kaavia rocking identical Reformation floral button-down tops paired with matching shorts as they had a girls’ day together at home.

Gabrielle and her little one looked adorable in matching Reformation looks

In the precious snaps, Gabrielle struck a pose rocking a new blunt bob hair cut that fans went wild over, and palmed a bottle of water in her hand as the tot stood at her side sipping a bottle of water.

The duo both stood barefoot on hardwood floors in their home, before heading outside to relax by their pool on plush white lounge chairs.

Gabrielle's backyard is so dreamy!

The poolside area - which Gabrielle has given glimpses of on social media before - is stunning, and as she walked around it with Kaavia holding hands, a manicured grassy area where the actress loves to work out, as well as her poolside lounge area are both visible.

Gabrielle also showed off her daughter’s dreamy white playhouse, which has wooden floors too, as they posed inside of its windows. Talk about a lucky little girl!

"Matchy Matchy," she captioned the post. Fans swooned over the photos, with one saying, "So cute." Another added, "Literally I can’t with you guys!"

How cute is Kaavia's playhouse?!

"The cutest OMG", another added.

Gabrielle wasn’t done with her fashion posts for the weekend just yet though.

Gabrielle rocked a sleek Del Luvra dress for her date night with Dwyane Wade

On Sunday, she shared a photo of herself posing with husband Dwyane Wade wearing a sleek, white long-sleeved Del Luvra dress paired with white block-heeled sandals that she wore on their date night.

The former NBA star sported a beige linen blazer and Li-Ning black pants as they stood in their gym, which has gorgeous black and white geometric carpeting.

