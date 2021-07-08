Pregnant Rachel Riley wows with new home photo

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are set to welcome a new addition to their London home this year after announcing they are expecting their second child, and the Countdown star has shown just how gorgeous their abode is with a recent Instagram Stories post.

Rachel uploaded a photograph on Thursday of her posing inside of the family's immaculate kitchen as part of an ad campaign for smart energy meters.

Rachel captioned the snap: "Do you want to look into the future? Well you kinda can. Swipe up to learn how smart meters fit into a smarter and greener future."

The family kitchen is so stylish

She beamed at the camera with her baby bump dressed in a monochrome floral dress, and fans were able to see inside the family's cooking space.

Part of any good celebrity kitchen is the centre island and Rachel and Pasha's white and beige marble addition doesn't disappoint! As well as the smart meter, which was being promoted, a modern-looking kettle was in full view and behind the star a multi-coloured print was hanging on the wall.

Rachel's home is a riot of colour

Clearly a fan of rainbow interiors, Rachel has previously shown off the living area which has another statement painting. The lounge has a burgundy velvet sofa and above that is a giant multi-coloured piece of art, drawing the eye to it.

The room also has a gold metallic table which is what Rachel used during the pandemic when she had to work from home.

We haven't yet seen the nursery for their bundle of joy who is due this year but we are sure it is just as beautifully decorated as the rest of the property.

Rachel's daughter is quickly becoming a United fan

One thing we can be sure of though is that the new addition will get the same Manchester United treatment, as football fan Rachel has pictured baby Maven playing on a blanket with the club's crest emblazoned on it and in a full red football outfit. Subtle tactics, Rachel!

