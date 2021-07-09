Lady Amelia Windsor, 25, shared a new look inside her bedroom at her London flat after filming a wardrobe clean-out.

Posing in a black slip dress for a selfie in her wardrobe mirror, Prince Harry and Prince William's third cousin revealed her endless rows of colourful dresses, while a set of built-in drawers held more clothes – some of which are now available to buy on Depop.

"Had a Spring-ish clean of my wardrobe and selected some items to sell on @depop. I’ve had many a happy time in these pieces but they’re now ready for new friends and new adventures. All sales will be going to the charity @crossrivergorilla #ad," Lady Amelia captioned the post.

Fans were delighted with her post, with one commenting: "Yes to sustainable fashion! Well done," while a second added: "Such a sweet thing to do; I love the idea of selling previously worn clothing."

Another video inadvertently shared a look into her wider bedroom, which was visible in the reflection of the mirror. A double bed was topped with white bedding and a grey blanket, while there also appeared to be a small white desk area where the model could do some work.

Princess Diana's niece showed off her bedroom during wardrobe clear-out

The floors are covered in a cream carpet and there is a large window on the back wall overlooking the rooftops of London.

Lady Amelia lives in a flat in Notting Hill with her sister Lady Marina, while her family home is in Cambridge. Princess Diana's niece has decorated her London home with very bright colours to create what she describes as a "little sanctuary."

Lady Amelia Windsor lives in Notting Hill with her sister

She told House & Garden: "The flat itself is small and cosy and has light streaming in in the morning from our little terrace. It is a peaceful place, perfect for us two and full of our collected memories. We aim to make it a little sanctuary amidst the busy-ness of London life."

She previously shared more snaps inside one of the bedrooms, adding character to the plain cream walls with lots of personal photos. She had placed an array of Polaroid snaps of herself, her friends and family around the gold mirror frame, while more photos have been stuck up on the walls behind her.

