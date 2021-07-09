Emmerdale's Charley Webb stuns in crop top inside home gym The Debbie Dingle actress' workout space is filled with equipment

Charley Webb has previously admitted she isn't a fan of the gym, but she has managed to keep fit thanks to a workout area at home.

Dressed in a black and green long-sleeved crop top and black shorts with white detailing, the Emmerdale actress shared videos of herself doing planks, glute bridges and bicycle crunches with her hair fastened away from her face.

The room was decorated with white brick walls and black floors while a weight bench, Reebok step and weights could be seen in the background.

Although Charley didn't specify whether the clips were taken inside her own home gym, she suggested that she had begun using the app Gymondo to squeeze in workouts around her busy schedule with her three sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

"Just about to do a workout using my Gymondo app which I told you guys about before. I normally like to do a workout when I'm doing it at home in the morning or when Ace goes down for a sleep, but today's been manic so I'm going to get it in now," she told her followers on Thursday night.

The actress shared a look inside her gym space

Two workout mats were attached to the wall behind her and the edge of the pitched wooden roof was visible.

The Debbie Dingle actress lives with her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and their three sons in Yorkshire. She often gives fans a look inside her family property by sharing photos and TikTok videos with her kids.

Charley lives in Yorkshire with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three children

Their open-plan kitchen and dining area features white walls and grey cupboards and flooring. A large skylight offers plenty of natural light, while a stainless steel island and matching dining table makes for a social space.

Charley and Matthew's living room, meanwhile, is decorated with charcoal grey walls, a burnt orange quilted sofa with metallic gold frames along the arms and a blue and orange cushion. A lamp with a gold metallic base in the shape of a monkey's head and a plain black shade sits on a metallic silver side table.

