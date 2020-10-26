Emmerdale actress Charley Webb has revealed a first look at the bedroom inside of her family home, which she calls one of her favourite spaces.

The star took to Instagram with the photo, featuring herself, her husband and Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden and their son.

She captioned it: "My bedroom is such an important space, it's one of my favourite rooms in the house."

Charley Webb's bedroom

She went on to credit the incredible grey button-back bed frame complete with tall headboard: "We ordered this bed from @the_bedroom_centre and the service has been amazing from start to finish.

"They're a small family run business, starting with the grandparents and they're still going strong. Nice to support local businesses with everything that's going on right now. Such a lovely team of people."

This marks the first time that Charley has given fans a full look inside of her bedroom. It's decorated with cream walls and grey carpets, and features high ceilings with white shutters that lead out onto a balcony.

Charley Webb's bedroom balcony

She previously revealed a glimpse of the outdoor space as she shared a video from her bed while listening to the rain. It showed glass doors with black frames beyond the shutters seen in her latest photo, as well as glass railing overlooking the garden which she had decorated with a string of fairy lights.

Charley and Matthew live in North Yorkshire with their three sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

Although their bedroom has remained as private as possible, Charley often offers peeks inside of the home's communal areas.

Their open-plan kitchen and dining area features white walls and grey cupboards and flooring. A large skylight offers plenty of natural lights, while a stainless steel island and matching dining table makes for a particularly social space.

