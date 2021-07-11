Exclusive: Why Lisa Snowdon might give up Essex home with fiancé This Morning regular Lisa lives with George Smart

The coronavirus pandemic has allowed us to see more of Lisa Snowdon's idyllic home than ever before, as she was forced to film This Morning fashion segments from her Essex abode.

Lisa Snowdon has a huge Edwardian house

Lisa invited HELLO! over for an exclusive chat about everything from her long engagement to her experience with the menopause, and the topic also turned to the couple's future house plans, including a very exciting project.

The couple love their house but want to design one from scratch

"We'd love to build our own house," admitted Lisa. "We designed something together, a building with lots of glass, when we visited Denmark a few years ago. It's a scratch I'd like to itch."

However, her current property still holds a fond place in their hearts. "This house brings us so much joy," says Lisa – and we can see why – it is stunning!

When Lisa speaks about the house, you can tell just how much she adores it. "It’s full of little bits that I’ve collected over the years which I refuse to let go of. But it has lots of space and light, which we both love, and there are always flowers, plants and candles to bring in energy and life. It feels so much like home."

Their place got used more than ever during lockdown, because as well as Lisa broadcasting from home, George ran his creative agency from the third floor of their property.

