Victoria and David Beckham's grand living room at London home unveiled

Victoria and David Beckham live in a £31million mansion in London's exclusive Holland Park area, and fans have been treated to a look inside the grand living room via their son Cruz's Instagram Stories.

The 16-year-old shared a video to his social channel of him playing with the family's dog Fig, and he inadvertently revealed most of their pristine living room in the process.

As obedient dog Fig sits and waits for his tennis ball, behind the pup is a large upholstered ottoman in a striking green shade, which has one of Victoria's classic handbags perfectly perched on it.

A darker green velour sofa is also in view, which is dressed with blue cushions and above that hangs two large pieces of art.

The property's large windows flood the room with light and there is a small console table with a bunch of flowers displayed in the bay, and beige drapes hang on either side of the glass.

At the end of the video, the dog excitedly runs across the wooden floors of the room and then gives a glimpse of the Beckhams' iconic tiled hallway which is adjacent.

Victoria's favourite spot for Instagram snaps

The fashion designer often uses their grand entrance hall as a backdrop for her outfit pictures – and we don't blame her – it's gorgeous!

The grand entrance is also very impressive

The vast property also boasts its own gym, wine cellar and even separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he moved in with Nicola Peltz.

The house's hefty £31million price tag makes it 45 times more expensive than the average London property price of £674,491, and it is also almost three times pricier than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's house in California.

Fig and Olive are key family members

The family also have homes in the Cotswolds and Miami, and they have spent time in all of their gorgeous residences throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

