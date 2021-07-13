Adele poses in stunning garden amid new $10million home purchase The Hello hitmaker has several stunning homes

Adele lives in a gorgeous home in Beverly Hills, and her garden is to die for. The Hello hitmaker looked gorgeous as she posed for a makeup-free snap outside to support the England football team following the Euro 2020 final.

Dressed in a red England football shirt and black skinny jeans, Adele stood on a herringbone brick path that winds around her home.

The white wooden exterior of her property could be seen to her left, while a border filled with shrubs lined the path and a matching white outbuilding could be seen in the background.

It had its own glass-panelled front door and grey awnings over the two windows on either side – perhaps it's an outdoor study or gym area.

A past post shared to celebrate her birthday offered another peek outside, where she had set up a gold hoop adorned with flowers and pampas reeds on the patio. A rose climbed up a trellis in between two of the windows.

Adele looked stunning as she posed for a photo in her garden

Meanwhile, back in May 2020, the singer wowed fans after sharing a picture of herself wearing a bikini top and patterned leggings as she recreated Notting Hill Carnival from what appears to be the garden of her home after the popular event was cancelled in London.

A large lawn was the setting for the carnival, with sun loungers positioned around the outdoor swimming pool dotted with umbrellas, and another building behind it.

The singer owns several homes in Beverly Hills

Adele has an impressive property portfolio that includes homes in West Sussex, London and Malibu, as well as two homes in Beverly Hills. According to Dirt, the star has also recently purchased another $10million home that belonged to friend and neighbour Nicole Richie.

Located next door to her $9.5million mansion, Adele's new home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a swimming pool, spa and a half-court basketball court.

However, as she is notoriously private, the singer has only rarely offered glimpses inside her homes on social media.

