Ed Sheeran shares incredibly rare picture of his garden inside £3.7million Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran is notoriously private about his personal life and has rarely shown pictures of his £3.7million estate in Suffolk, which he bought back in 2012.

But on Sunday, the singer proudly took to Instagram to share his support for the England squad following their loss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

"So proud of what the entire team has achieved. It was an absolute joy to watch that tournament, thank you for being such incredible role models x," he captioned a picture which showed three football shirts, one for him, his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica, hanging from a washing line located in his incredible Suffolk home garden.

His garden could be seen with perfectly mowed grass and with lots of trees to the back, allowing them the privacy that they require. Just behind the shirts, a bush of wildflowers can be seen.

The 30-year-old star has bought several houses on the Suffolk site, and the estate, which is nicknamed "Sheeran-ville", cost a whopping £4million to create. It includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

Ed recently gave fans a look inside one of the rooms of his home where he has an oversized teddy of Pokemon character, Snorlax, a tribute to his local area of Suffolk and a large shelving unit.

Ed and Cherry headed to Wembley last week to support England

The property is comprised of a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

In addition, Ed has a unique treehouse with a living room, study and TV room, and a four-car garage that looks like a barn.