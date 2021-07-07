Prince Harry and William's epic childhood playground unveiled in unearthed photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princes William and Harry stayed in several impressive houses with their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana when they were young, but an unearthed photo has revealed just how incredible the gardens at Highgrove House really were.

In 1986, Princess Diana was pictured spending quality time with her two sons in a play area that is packed full of exciting children's toys.

She was helping Prince Harry down a blue slide, which was part of a larger silver frame that featured monkey bars and a trapeze bar – which we imagine were also hugely popular with the young royals.

If that wasn't enough to keep William and Harry entertained, there was also another blue slide and a small plastic wendy house positioned elsewhere on the lawn. Surrounded by lush greenery, the gardens certainly look like the perfect playground – even if just for hide and seek!

Princess Diana and her two sons at Highgrove House in 1986

Perhaps William and Harry took inspiration from their childhood home when they designed their own gardens. The Duke of Cambridge's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were recently filmed playing on see-saws at Anmer Hall, while the Duke of Sussex's little boy Archie has a cute wendy house in the garden of their Montecito home.

Prince Charles bought the country home Highgrove House in 1980, and the family often used it for weekend breaks. However, their main home was Apartment 8 in Kensington Palace where the now-Dukes had the top floor of the property all to themselves.

The space included their bedrooms and a playroom, where the Princess of Wales was snapped helping her eldest son with a jigsaw puzzle in 1985.

Luxury children’s design company Dragons and Walton Street put the space together, and went for a red, white and green colour scheme, with a strawberry print carpet. It had a large cream patterned sofa, a wooden children's table with a white wooden chair and a rattan stool, as well as two wooden rocking horses.

