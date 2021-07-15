Inside Adele's new $10m Beverly Hills mansion – complete with chicken coop The singer purchased the home from Nicole Richie

Adele has an impressive property portfolio that includes homes in West Sussex, London and Malibu, as well as two homes in Beverly Hills.

But she's now added a third home in the 90210 area to her ever-growing real estate after recently purchasing a $10million home that belonged to friend and neighbour Nicole Richie.

Located next door to her $9.5million mansion, Adele's new home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a swimming pool, spa and a half-court basketball court.

However, as she is notoriously private, the singer has only rarely offered glimpses inside her homes on social media.

But considering her new purchase once belonged to Nicole and her husband Joel Madden, we are able to get a peek inside thanks to the TV star's Instagram account.

Adele may be pleased to know that her new abode comes with its own chicken coop in the expansive outdoor space, as well as an edible garden, two turtles, and approximately 200 bees in two hives – although whether she will keep these editions remains to be seen.

Adele's new home has its own chicken coop

Other rooms inside the house include a huge drawing room that Nicole turned into a makeshift library featuring hundreds of books proudly displayed on floor-to-ceiling shelves.

There is a winding staircase featuring black cast-iron railings with ornate gold detailing leading up to a landing with beige marble floors, where Nicole placed a full-length antique mirror.

There is also a grand staircase and marble flooring

The kitchen is also state-of-the-art with black cupboards and marble counter-tops against bright white walls. It also has an off-white marble-top island and a steel double cooker with multiple hobs.

Adele certainly won't be lacking space in the multi-room home and will have plenty of natural light to make each room look even bigger thanks to the vast number of windowed doors in the property.

Adele will have plenty of space to cook in the state-of-the-art kitchen

Adele’s latest property is in the exclusive suburb of Hidden Valley, where she owns two others that are located so near each other she now basically has her own compound.

Back in 2016, the singer purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $9.5 million - complete with pool and summerhouse.

And following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, she splashed out another ten million on a brand-new pad close by for herself and her son, Angelo, 8, so the family unit could still be near one another.

