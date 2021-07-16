Victoria Beckham reveals quirky home gym in lime green lycra The Spice Girls star has been working up a sweat

With temperatures rising in the UK, Victoria Beckham has cranked up the heat another level with a steamy workout at her home gym in the Cotswolds.

It is the most fans have seen of Victoria and David's private workout area, and the images revealed the room's wooden-clad walls, mirrored wall and padded floor tiles.

A treadmill has been perfectly positioned by a window so whoever is running at the time can admire the sprawling countryside views outside of the property.

Victoria looked incredible in a head-to-toe green outfit

Behind Victoria an oversized black and white image of Snoop Dogg can be seen, and this bold photograph shot by Anthony Mandler was sold for £1,842.62 from 1stdibs.co.uk.

The Snoop Dogg artwork caught the attention of fans

One fan was keen to comment on the striking piece, writing: "My Favourite is Snoop in the background."

The Spice Girls star snapped three selfies wearing a lime green workout ensemble comprising of a tiny crop top and a pair of high-waisted leggings.

Victoria paired the daring look, which is from her Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, with matching trainers and a plain black cap.

The star couldn't resist snapping some selfies

It is unclear whether the images were shot before or after the mother-of-four's workout, but Victoria looked fresh faced as usual.

It is not just Victoria who uses this quirky workout space, as in an Instagram Story shared last year, Romeo was seen running on a treadmill while practicing his football skills.

Victoria's son Romeo also uses the gym

Outside there is plenty of room for exercising and the family even have their own football pitch on site!

The family have a huge gym at their main home too

The Beckhams' main residence in London also has its own dedicated workout room, which has been shown off on social media before by Victoria and David. Here, Victoria likes to do barre and ballet classes, and there is also enough gym equipment, including cross trainers, bikes and free weights, to warrant it being a fully fledged leisure centre.

