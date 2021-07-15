Brooklyn Beckham divides fans over controversial cooking video

David and Victoria Beckham's children are a talented brood, from Harper Seven's adorable tap dancing to Cruz and Romeo's modelling, and now their eldest son has started to share his culinary expertise with fans.

Taking to Instagram to post his latest cooking video, Brooklyn Beckham filmed himself making a delicious pesto pasta, but some fans were divided over his choice of ingredients…

Whilst pesto is traditionally made from pine nuts, basil, garlic, Parmigiano Reggiano and a generous helping of olive oil, the 22-year-old put his own twist on the classic pasta dish, including some questionable ingredients.

Using pistachios, lemon and even spring onions for his pasta sauce, which he blitzed in a food processor, Brooklyn left fans conflicted over his unusual recipe – particularly his Italian fans!

Rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the model's recipe, one fan wrote: "I'm sorry but I'm Italian and this is not pesto," whilst another agreed: "Lemon in pesto???? [crying emoji]" and another wrote: "NOT PISTACHIO IN PESTO".

The star used pistachio for his pesto pasta

Others were seriously impressed with the star's skills, commenting on how Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz must enjoy being treated to his culinary creations. "Nicola is a lucky woman!" wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "This looks impressive! You are so talented."

We think Brooklyn's take on the classic pasta dish looks delicious, but clearly not all his fans were convinced. Who knew pesto could be so divisive?

Brooklyn recently purchased a house with Nicola in Beverley Hills

The Beckham family are close friends with iconic TV chef Gordon Ramsay, so it's no wonder Brooklyn has been trying his hand at creating new recipes. Just last month, the star debuted his cooking skills on Instagram with an indulgent steak ciabatta.

Laden with heaps of butter and lashings of mustard, the tattooed star's lunch certainly wasn't very diet friendly – but we're still keen to try his unique recipe.

