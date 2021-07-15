Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's fans wowed by enchanting garden in new video Highgrove has never looked so splendid

The Duchess of Cornwall has released a new video to promote the next season of her book project, The Reading Room, and her glorious home, Highgrove House, which she shares with Prince Charles, looks more magical than ever!

The footage included the Duchess wandering around the pristine grounds of her Gloucestershire residence with her reading glasses and a book, smelling the flowers which were blooming and admiring the meticulously manicured surroundings.

The clips revealed that their garden has grand black gates, meadows of wildflowers, pristine beds of more blooms and a wooden structure which resembles a hobbit hut.

The soundtrack to the video is made up of natural sounds of birds tweeting in their amazing garden, adding to the enchanting nature of the Instagram post.

"Season Three begins on Friday. See you there," she captioned the video, and fans were not only excited about Camilla's book club returning, but they also took a liking to the sprawling garden.

One fan wrote: "That's rather beautiful and I'm very jealous of those gardens", while another added: "Amazing garden! Lovely space for soul recharge."

Prince Charles is a big fan of gardening

The tranquil setting will come as no surprise to royal fanatics as Prince Charles is well known for his passion for environmental projects and his love of the great outdoors.

Speaking about the opening of the gardens to the public back in 1993, Charles said: "The garden at Highgrove really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship."

Highgrove has the most wonderful grounds

It is not the first time that the outdoor space has garnered great attention online, as when photographs around the grounds were shared to Instagram in May, fans were floored. One commented: "Love this garden!" and a second said: "I dream to visit there. Looks beautiful."

Charles bought Highgrove in 1980 and lived there with the late Princess Diana and their two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion now serves as a country retreat for Charles and Camilla, and it is where the couple spent much of their time during the coronavirus UK lockdowns.

