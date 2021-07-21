Inside Princess Diana's mother's beach house where she thought about Prince Charles' proposal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As well as her country retreat in Fife, Scotland, Princess Diana's mother Frances Shand Kydd also holidayed at a private beach house in Australia – and it is where Diana thought over Princes Charles' marriage proposal.

The Princess of Wales stayed at the property in Mollymook in New South Wales shortly before the couple announced their engagement on 24 February 1981, and she reportedly spent most of her days surfing and swimming in the sea nearby.

Royal expert Judy Wade's book Diana: The Intimate Portrait, paints a clear picture of what it was like inside.

"Frances rented a beach house tucked away among tall gum trees overlooking the beach," she wrote. It was a "modern, dark-stained timber beach house" and it offered plenty of privacy thanks to its location "at the end of a winding dirt track, which made it invisible from the road."

Judy goes on to discuss how Frances and Diana would spend their time there as they would "enjoy a cool drink on the wooden, elevated deck facing the sea", as they "discussed the enormity of Prince Charles' proposal and the impact on all of their lives."

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex was eyeing up the property for himself and his family back in 2020, although it is not known if he is still interested in purchasing it.

Princess Diana, her mother, Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle only invested in their home in Montecito, California, which is believed to be worth approximately £11.2million, last year but it makes sense that Harry had an interest in the coastal home. It no doubt holds a special place in his heart since his late mother has previously stayed there, and Harry would surely enjoy taking his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to visit.

The distance between Prince Harry and Meghan's new home in California and Australia is also considerably shorter than it is between the beach house and their former house at Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

