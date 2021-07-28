Richard Hammond's huge £2m castle with wife Mindy is not what it seems Top Gear star Richard lives in Ross-on-Wye

Top Gear star Richard Hammond lives in Ross-on-Wye with his wife Amanda, aka Mindy, and his two teenage daughters, Willow and Isabella. The family's lavish £2million castle isn't all that it seems though…

A website dedicated to the area of Ross-on-Wye explains the history of Bollitree Castle, revealing it has been designed in a way to look older than it is.

It reads: "The 'castle' is built to look like one from the 15th century but was actually built in the 18th century."

The impressive property comprises of six-bedrooms and features a swimming pool and has 20 acres of picturesque land around it.

Richard Hammond owns his own castle

The couple purchased the castle in 2008, and they have renovated the Grade II listed building as they've gone, and more recently Richard has submitted plans to the local council to make amendments to the ground floor gym and spa and en-suite bathroom additions to the guest bedrooms.

While the star doesn't show off too much of his stunning home on social media, he has posted photographs outside, revealing the rustic exteriors.

Richard gave fans a look at his home when revealing he is selling his cars

The authentic-looking castle walls can be seen with crenels along the top.

Richard shocked fans when he revealed he will be selling some of his classic car collection, and he pictured some famous models including a Porsche and a Lotus, along with some bikes outside of his picture-perfect stable block.

This idyllic home was where Richard recovered after fracturing his knee in a horrific car accident. He was filming scenes for The Grand Tour in Switzerland when his electric super car swerved off the track, turned over and burst into flames. He had surgery in that country before returning to UK soil to rest up in his own regal surroundings with his family.

