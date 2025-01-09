Sting and Trudie Styler's majestic feature at £7m stately home with rarely-seen four kids

Sting and Trudie Styler are fortunate to live on an 800-acre estate in the British countryside in a grand home worth more than £7 million.

The couple purchased the property and land, located in Wiltshire, back in 1990 and not only is the stately house royal residence worthy, but the vast outdoor area is nothing short of majestic.

© Instagram Trudie with her dogs in her garden at home in Wiltshire

One feature of their enormous garden looks something out of a fairytale thanks to its arching trees that have been adorned with twinkling fairy lights, creating a magical walkway that glows beautifully.

Trudie, 71, shared a glimpse of the pretty area on her Instagram recently after celebrating the turn of the new year at their home with their family and closest friends.

© Instagram Sting and Trudie Styler's garden has a beautiful archway

"Happy 2025 – Put a little love in your heart…" she captioned the video as she strolled down the walkway with her two beloved dogs as the winter sun poured through the trees casting shadows.

Sting and Trudie's mansion boasts multiple reception rooms, bedrooms and more, so it's the perfect place for The Police frontman and Trudie, who wed in 1992, to gather their family including their four kids.

At Christmas, Trudie shared a video of the big bash they hosted for the holiday season.

While it's unknown if all of their children were present, one clip showed their child, Eliot, greeting his mother in their grand hallway. Sting and Trudie are parents to Mickey, 40, Jake, 38, Eliot, 33, and Giacomo, 28.

Eliot, who identifies as non-binary, has embarked on his own creative career, becoming a musician just like their father and recently starring in the Netflix series, Ripley, alongside Andrew Scott.

Sting is also a dad to his two other grown-children Fuchsia, 42, and Joe, 47 he welcomed with his ex-wife Frances.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Aerial pictures of Sting's Wiltshire home - Lake House, Wiltshire

The couple often hosts their children and extended family at their home in Wiltshire and also at their other stunning properties including their staggeringly beautiful Italian villa and wow-worthy New York Penthouse.

© Shutterstock Aerial shot showing Sting and Trudie's enormous estate in the countryside

Sting and Trudie Styler's royal palace-esque mansion

Their home comes with many other features that make it palace-worthy. Sting's home has a recording studio, a wine cellar, an organic farm and an enormous entrance hall that greets visitors in the grandest way upon arrival.

The house is a 16th century property and the husband and wife decided to keep some of the original features and period elements.

© Instagram The father-of-six has an ornate fireplace at his impressive home

In one photo from 1996, Sting poses in one of the reception rooms which features wooden panels on the walls and intricate woodland paintings around the ceiling.

Furniture includes a baroque-print green and pink velvet sofa and a yellow printed armchair.

The home also boasts intricately designed wallpaper, stone fireplaces, sky-high ceilings and wooden beamed structures.

© Instagram/Sting The musician also has a state-of-the-art recording studio at home

In an interview with Architectural Digest in 2007, Trudie recalled the moment in which she told Sting she had found them the perfect house. "I told him I loved it," she explained.

"He asked why I wanted to buy it. I gave him a lot of reasons. There was silence. Then I told him that there was a 350-year-old tree in the garden. 'Buy it' was the quick reply."