Christina Hall puts $4.5million Tennessee farmhouse on market amid shocking accusations leveled at Josh Hall
HGTV star Christina Hall (right) next to a picture of her Tennessee farmhouse o

Inside Christina Hall's $4.5million Tennessee farmhouse on market amid shocking accusations aimed at ex-husband

Christina has filed for divorce from third husband Josh Hall

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
HGTV star Christina Hall has put her Tennessee farmhouse on the market for $4.5 million amid accusations that her estranged husband Josh Hall is "stealing rental income" from her.

Christina Hall's TN farmhouse

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on almost 24 acres of land in Leiper's Fork, outside the celebrity-enclave of Franklin, south of Nashville, and has been Christina's since she bought the home in 2021 for $2.5million.

Living room in Christina Hall's TN farmhouse

The property was built in 2017 and listed on Zillow, with the pictures showing Christina's classic farmhouse style with a wood burning fireplace, natural stone walls, beamed ceilings, exposed brick, and hardwood floors.

Kitchen in Christina Hall's TN farmhouse

Downstairs there is a spacious chef's kitchen with double ovens and a gas range that leads into a dining room.

Porch of Christina Hall's TN farmhouse

Outside there is a pool, hot tub, three-car garage, a barn and "fenced areas" for animals.

Master bedroom in Christina Hall's TN farmhouse

"My Tennessee home is officially for sale," Christina shared on Instagram Stories, linking to the home and tagging her real estate agent Kelly Dougherty.  

"Excited for a new venture in business & real estate."

Living room in Christina Hall's TN farmhouse

The home was often used as a rental by Christina when her family were not in town, and court documents reveal that her estranged husband Josh Hall was given permission to use the residence as long as it's not being rented out.

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA

Josh recently changed his Instagram bio to share that he lived in Leiper's Fork, however in a series of Stories, Christina suggested he was not living in "reality".

"I guess 'Leiper's Fork' is gonna have to come off the bio soon," she wrote. "Time to go back to reality soon..."

Insta Story in which Christina Hall accuses Josh Hall of stealing rental income

"Stealing my rental income for 2 of my sole separate homes is factual," she added, alleging that he did not get to call himself a property manager because he hired a cleaner.

The mom-of-three then went on to claim he was a "gold digging little [expletive]" and that "everything I've said is 100% accurate and I haven't even scratched the surface of your character"..

Photo shared by Christina Hall on Instagram August 24, 2024 of her posing on a balcony in a black Louis Vuitton bikini during a family vacation© Instagram

Christina's primary residence is a $12 million mansion in Newport Beach, California, and the agreement gives her sole use of the home. The coastal home was purchased by both Christina and Josh in 2022, and is the only home they share together according to the divorce filing.

Other properties listed under assets owned "separately" by Christina include a downtown Nashville condo and the Tennessee farmhouse, which is the setting for her HGTV spinoff Christina in the Country.

christina hall and estranged husband josh hall© Instagram

Josh and Christina both filed separate documents in Orange County, CA, with Josh citing Tuesday July 8 as the date of separation. The Christina on the Coast star's husband has claimed "irreconcilable differences" for the reason for the dissolution.

Josh is asking for alimony from Christina and wants the court to "eliminate her ability to collect from him".

He also has asked the court to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched".

Photo shared by Christina Hall on Instagram April 2024 featuring her sons Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four.© Instagram

Christina has been married twice before: She married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018, and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight. 

In 2018 she wed British TV star Ant Anstead in December 2018 before filing for divorce in November 2020 – which was finalized in June 2021. They share son Hudson, four. 

