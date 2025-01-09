Mark Wright shares glimpse of rarely-seen corner of sprawling garden at home with Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright has shared a fresh glimpse of his seriously impressive garden at his megamansion in Essex where he lives with his wife Michelle Keegan.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, the former TOWIE star uploaded a video of himself heading out into his garden for a spot of football. The clip showed Mark gliding down a set of stairs inside his plush pad, before tackling an array of football drills on his sprawling pitch.

The pristine pitch is conveniently located just a stone's throw away from Mark and Michelle's property and features two white goalposts at either end. As part of his advert to promote GetPRO's Blueberry Yoghurt, Mark wrote in his caption: "These colder months definitely hit harder when it comes to motivation to achieve my fitness goals.

"But we get it done all the same! I have these high protein @getprouki Blueberry Yoghurt, now with magnesium and vitamin B9, stacked in my fridge as a tasty snack post kickabout with the boys."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Lovebirds Mark and Michelle have created their dream home from scratch. The pair built their home from the ground up after they purchased the original property for £1.3 million.

They were subsequently granted planning permission from Epping Forest Council in July 2020.

Together they have worked tirelessly to transform their property into a hotel-worthy modern mansion boasting a plethora of high-end finishes. Their jaw-dropping property features a home gym, a cinema room, a large outdoor pool and slick neutral interiors.

© Instagram Their home features hotel-worthy interiors

Upon completion, the power couple hosted a "Marchella" housewarming party complete with balloons galore, festival tents and live music.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan show off impressive mansion in breathtaking clip

Family expansion

The couple are gearing up for a very special 2025. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, are expecting their first child together. They made the exciting announcement on Instagram just after Christmas in a joyous Instagram post which they captioned: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

They included a beautiful beach picture that showed Mark walking towards Michelle as she cradled her growing baby bump. The pair donned matching cream outfits, with Mark rocking a linen shirt and matching trousers, while the Brassic actress looked flawless wearing a sheer off-the-shoulder top and a low-waisted maxi skirt.

© Shutterstock The pair are expecting their first child together

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with sweet messages. "Whoooooooop!! So happy for you! Congratulations!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Congratulations you gorgeous pair, so happy for you both," and a third added: "Oh wow… so happy for you both."