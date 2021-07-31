Dina Asher-Smith's minimalist home is a sports star's retreat – inside

Dina Asher-Smith, whose full name is Geraldina, is taking the Olympic track by storm, but where does she go to relax when she's not competing?

The sprinter grew up in Orpington in London where her family lived near Poverest Park. Now, Dina is thought to live in Kent where she told Women's Health she spent part of the lockdown tending to her garden.

She occasionally shares peeks inside her stunning home on social media. Want to see where Dina lives? Keep scrolling to see what we know…

Dina Asher-Smith's garden

In order to stay fit during lockdown when gyms and tracks were closed, Dina turned to her garden for her workouts. Posing with weights on a red patio area surrounded by greenery, she wrote: "A small glimpse into my new normal!"

Dina Asher-Smith's living room

Dina, who is the fastest British woman in history, showed off her glittery trainers as she posed inside her minimalist living room. It has wooden floorboards, white walls, matching curtains and lots of houseplants that added a touch of greenery.

As she took part in the Living Room Cup in May 2020, Dina did mountain climbers on a grey mat on the floor, with a large wooden unit behind her. It had stacks of books, diffusers, candles and cards, as well as a bright reflective arrow sign with her name written across the front.

Following the neutral colour scheme, a modern gold and white floor lamp was positioned to the right and a white armchair was on the opposite side.

Dina Asher-Smith's bathroom

In June, Dina posed for a mirror selfie inside a stunning bathroom complete with grey and white marble wall tiles that continued into the bath and shower. Two circular mirrors were positioned above the double basin vanity unit.

Although it's not clear if this is her own bathroom, Dina posted another snap inside the space back in November 2020, showing off the silver accents such as the hand rail, vintage taps and wall lights.

Dina Asher-Smith's bedroom

"Locked down so we’re slaying @ home," she wrote in 2020 as she perched on a pink velvet stool. The room boasts cream carpets, wooden doors and white walls.

