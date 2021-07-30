Helen Glover reveals unusual garden feature at riverside family home The two-time gold medallist lives near the River Thames

Olympic rower Helen Glover recently came fourth in the women's pair final alongside Polly Swann, but her commitment to training was visible in a post she shared during the lockdown.

While much of the country's pandemic working arrangements involved a desk and laptop, the sports star transformed her garden into a makeshift gym in order to prepare for the Olympics.

Showing off her clever home setup, Helen was pictured sitting on her rowing machine which was surrounded by her children's garden toys.

She explained: "Sand pit [tick] Wendy house [tick] Mud kitchen [tick]. All the high performance elements...Hiding from the stormy weather while I #workfromhome."

She appeared to be seeking shelter from the rain underneath a decking area on stilts while a wooden Wendy house with two small windows and a front door was visible in the background of the black-and-white snap.

Helen Glover shared a peek inside her family garden

Fans praised Helen for her dedication, with one writing: "A true champion! Working hard and getting it done no matter what," and another adding: "You are an inspiration."

A third remarked: "As a novice rower you’ve inspired me over the years - but this is on another level. I could barely function after having my twins...you are phenomenal."

Helen shared the same photo again earlier this month as she prepared to begin her third Olympics.

Helen and Steve live in Berkshire with their three children

"And we are off! A year ago I couldn’t have dreamt I’d be getting on the plane to Japan to compete in my 3rd Olympics. 4 years out of the sport, 3 babies later and I’m getting on this flight thanks to so many people," she said, before thanking her coaches and family."

The two-time gold medallist is no doubt looking forward to returning to her home in Berkshire, which she shares with her husband and BAFTA-winning wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall.

Helen and Steve met at a Sport Relief event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014 before tying the knot in a spectacular Cornish clifftop ceremony in September 2016. They have since welcomed their three children, son Logan, three, and twins Kit and Willow, one.

Speaking of their house, which boasts views of the River Thames, she told the MailOnline: "We always breathe a sigh of relief when we get here after we’ve been away working.

"It’s so peaceful. We have a pair of kayaks and we love coasting down the river early in the morning."

