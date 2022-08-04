Tom Daley's kitchen in industrial London apartment will surprise you The Olympian lives with his husband Dustin Lance Black and their son Robbie

Tom Daley is noticeably absent from the 2022 Commonwealth Games after making the decision to take a year out to "rest and be with my family".

No doubt that includes enjoying some well-deserved downtime at his home in London, which he shares with his husband Dustin Lance Black and their son Robbie.

The family share a converted industrial-style apartment in Southwark, and the diver has previously revealed a look inside the kitchen as he did some baking with his son.

In keeping with the rest of the property, it features exposed brick walls, rustic beams and bespoke wooden kitchen cabinets by Brandler London with a built-in oven and shelves lining one wall.

Robbie had his back to the camera as he sat on the counter and leaned towards Tom's chocolate-laden spoon. But one very relatable part of the image was one of the shelves in the background which was packed full of food packets and a Union Jack teapot.

As Tom posed for a Halloween photo in 2019, he revealed shelves holding glasses, bottles and cookbooks while copper pots hang overhead. Two of Robbie's colourful bibs were also hanging on the oven handle.

The sports star lives in London with his son Robbie

The couple, who got married in 2017, previously admitted they were looking for a one-of-a-kind, character-filled property they could turn into a family home, as opposed to one where the "interiors looked identical."

Speaking of their Southark home, which was once a hop-processing plant, Dustin told the Evening Standard: "It was clear this wasn’t a cookie-cutter apartment.

Tom Daley's kitchen inside his converted apartment

"Some people we know came and suggested we fill in brickholes and other things and I looked at them as if they were mad. In LA, you just can’t fake these textures — very little there predates the Fifties. But it was obvious also that a lot of imagination and creativity had gone into this place."

Tom said: "Here has the convenience of a new build but it is comfortable and homely, almost like being in a country house right in the city centre."

Other features of the two-bed triplex apartment include a roof terrace with a hot tub and an alternate-tread steel staircase.

