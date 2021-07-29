Simone Biles' sleek Texas home is out of this world – see photos Inside the Olympic gymnast's beautiful house

American gymnast Simone Biles has recently pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics final to focus on her mental health. When she returns to her home in Houston, Texas, the four-time Olympic gold medallist will hopefully have a chance to relax and make use of her swimming pool and walk-in wardrobe.

Simone purchased the ultra-modern property back in 2019 and since then, she has shared several glimpses inside her home on social media. Take a look...

Simone Biles' kitchen

Simone's kitchen is decorated with white cupboards, grey marble work surfaces and black stools positioned around the breakfast bar. To finish off the modern aesthetic, three grey crystal light fittings hang overhead. As well as the pale grey splashback tiles and silver appliances, Simone has added a splash of colour with modern artwork.

The open-plan space has a set of glass sliding doors that lead onto a patio area.

Simone Biles' garden

The sports star has contemporary outdoor furniture in her garden, including a swinging seat around the table and smaller egg chairs positioned closer to the property. The grey and white exterior and large windows of her home were also visible in the background.

Simone Biles' swimming pool

Simone showed off her garden renovation on social media, with before photos taken in September 2020 showing a large outdoor pool that was empty with green moss growing on the concrete sides. One month later, another snap revealed the pool was filled with water and there was a raised hot tub level. It was surrounded by a large patio area and a lush green lawn with trees lining the wooden fence.

Simone Biles' living room

Posing with her pet dogs, Simone revealed her living area is decorated with white walls, wooden floorboards and a grey sofa, with windows offering natural light.

In another photo which appears to be inside her home, she posed with her boyfriend NFL player Jonathan Owens next to a wooden side table and a large Christmas tree that had been placed in the window.

Simone Biles' dressing room

Although it's not clear if this snap was taken inside Simone's home, it appears that she has her own walk-in wardrobe. The room has cream carpets, a mirror and shelves holding numerous pairs of shoes.

