Sky Brown, 13, makes surprising confession about home life The skateboarding star makes the most of her California home

Skateboarder Sky Brown, 13, has been thrust into the spotlight after winning bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, but it turns out that she manages to squeeze another sport into her daily routine.

Britain's youngest ever medallist was born in Miyazaki, Japan but she now splits her time between Japan and California. When she's in the latter, Sky makes the most of the seaside location.

"I think surfing helps with my skating – it’s pretty similar – so if the waves are good, I will surf for three to four hours,” she told The Guardian, revealing she wakes up every morning at 5am to hit the water.

After going to school in Orange County, she reportedly skateboards for up to three hours – so that's a whopping six hours of exercise a day!

Sky reportedly lives in Huntington Beach, which is also home to skateboarding star Christian Hosoi. Speaking of her home life, she told Daily Pilot: "Huntington Beach is awesome. It has really good skate parks and amazing waves. People are really friendly. It’s perfect for me. Christian has been a family friend and part of my family since I was very small."

Sky's bedroom inside her family home

Sky lives with her parents Stuart and Miko, and her younger brother Ocean, 11. She has shared small peeks inside their family home, including inside her bedroom which has a desk to help her study.

She sat at the table with her laptop and notepad in front of her while a guitar could be seen propped against the wall in the background.

The Olympian lives in Huntington Beach

Their living room, meanwhile, features a black leather sofa from Burrows and leads into the kitchen, which follows the same sleek monochrome colour scheme with silver accents.

