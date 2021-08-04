Loose Women star Frankie Bridge has a huge house in Surrey where she lives with her footballer husband Wayne Bridge and their children Parker and Carter – but their home set-up is a little unconventional as Frankie's in-laws also live with them too!

When Loose Women discussed the topic, 'Would you let your in-laws move in?', Frankie pipped up to reveal that hers already had. "For us, it just kind of happened… it was a natural progression. They moved out of their house, and moved in with us for a bit and then it was like, 'Well you might as well stay'."

It is unknown exactly when Wayne's mother Wendy and father Mick moved into the family home, but it is clear that they are very settled and the whole family unit is happy with the set-up.

The singer admitted that Wayne's parents help out with childcare and the upkeep of the house, so it works well.

The family live in Surrey

Frankie did have one small confession though: "Obviously we all get on each other's nerves sometimes."

While Wayne's parents tend not to feature on the couple's social media accounts, a lot of their jaw-dropping home does – and it is truly spectacular.

Frankie and Wayne have recently renovated their kitchen

Highlights include the huge modern kitchen which has recently been redesigned, the children's playroom and their large garden. The couple also have their own on-site gym equipped with everything they need to stay fit, and both Frankie and Wayne use it regularly.

The boys have had their room redecorated in the last few months too, and they looked particularly impressed with their bunkbeds in the shape of a house with a slide attached, as they smiled for a photo.

The boys are chuffed with their new room

Frankie's plush landing may be a familiar sight to her Instagram followers as it is her favourite place to take an outfit selfie, where she has a mirror lined with lights. Very showbiz!

