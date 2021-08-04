Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason The Good Morning America star has been going out with her partner for 16 years

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals inspiring change at work alongside Michael Strahan

Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas.

One of the reasons the Good Morning America co-anchor believes their relationship is so strong is a result of their living situation – which sees them living apart for most of the week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts gives tour inside her incredible country home

While Amber lives in Connecticut full time, Robin spends five days a week at her apartment in Manhattan, so that she is close to the GMA studios.

MORE: Robin Roberts announces courageous career move in emotional post

MORE: Robin Roberts gets fans talking with major career announcement

The 60-year-old previously opened up about her life with her partner during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014.

"I'm reading in the book that you don't live together because you get up at 3am," Ellen told Robin, in reference to her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released that year.

GMA's Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign live apart during the week

In the book, the journalist wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

MORE: Robin Roberts dazzles in a figure-hugging gown you need to see

MORE: Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Weekends are when the couple spend quality time together, and they have a beautiful home to enjoy. The stunning property boasts everything from a vast living room to a sprawling garden, complete with an outdoor pool.

Robin and Amber also go away a lot and have enjoyed several staycations this year, including to Key West – a place that is close to both of their hearts.

The TV star went away with her partner to Key West in June, and shared several photos of their adventures on social media, describing it as their "happy place".

Robin at her country home in Connecticut

The couple enjoyed a special trip out last weekend too, courtesy of Amber's 16th anniversary gift to Robin.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares poolside video during break from GMA studios

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

Amber arranged an outside meal for the pair at the Sub Edge Farm, which was cooked for them by a personal chef allocated to them for the evening called Jason.

Robin lives in Manhattan during the week to be close to the GMA studios

After their meal, the couple enjoyed a romantic sunset together, and Robin shared another picture from the event, sweetly writing: "Ohhh, what a night to remember."

MORE: Robin Roberts jokes about negative living situation - and her co-stars react

READ: Robin Roberts marks new beginning with partner Amber in new video

The pair had previously paid tribute to each other on social media to mark their anniversary, with Robin sharing a sweet video of them singing together.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.