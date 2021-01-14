Sarah Ferguson's garden is the dream for summer - watch magical video The Duchess of York filmed the clip at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson has shared a new video filmed in the gardens of her home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Duchess of York took to Instagram with the clip as she announced that she is set to release her debut novel, Her Heart for a Compass, later this year.

The footage begins with Sarah walking across the expansive lawn, showing that it has endless space to enjoy when the weather is warmer. The space is framed with perfectly preened bushes, while there are bark pathways and flowerbeds sectioned off via tree trunks, a large tree in the middle of the space, and a bush with blooming pink and red flowers seen behind Sarah.

She captioned the post: "I'm delighted to announce my first historical romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, which will be published in August!

"Set in the nineteenth century, this is a coming-of-age story about being brave and rebellious, and daring to follow your heart against the odds.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor

"The story itself is based on one of my ancestors and I've spent the last couple of years doing my own research into my family history with the help of the royal archives. As a result, the book is rich in detail of the Victorian era and draws on my own life journey and experiences too – so it is a story very close to my own heart."

The Royal Lodge Windsor covers 98 acres of ground

The Duchess of York lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. It has been home to the couple since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, while they now live in separate properties on the grounds following their divorce. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were raised at the home, though they have since moved out with their respective partners.

Sarah has shared various photos inside of the property since the coronavirus pandemic began and she has been spending all of her time indoors, including the kitchen, living room and her bedroom.

