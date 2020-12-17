Sarah Ferguson reveals unseen room at home – and it's so different to the rest Sarah, Duchess of York lives at the Royal Lodge alongside Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson often reveals glimpses inside of her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on social media, and a recent post shared by the mother-of-two has unveiled a look at a very different space inside the property.

While most of the rooms including the conservatory, living room, dining room and Sarah, Duchess of York's bedroom are particularly characterful, this one follows a muted colour scheme with white window frames, cream walls and a white tablecloth. The 61-year-old has also positioned a bouquet of white and cream flowers in a matching white vase at one side.

Sarah revealed the room on Instagram

The image came as she announced the launch of an initiative to help support COVID-19 workers. "I am so thrilled to be launching Brew for the Crew to help support frontline workers putting themselves at risk to work during the dreadful pandemic," she captioned it. "Every penny raised in profits will go back into projects supporting the heroes of this crisis @sarahs_Trust_ @duchesscollection1."

In contrast to the plain aesthetic seen in the space, most of the rooms in Sarah's home have been decorated with a combination of colour and patterns. At the start of December, she showed off her Christmas decorations in the living room, which has black and white floral wallpaper, and red furnishings including a tartan chair throw. Her Christmas tree has also been decorated with a red tulle bow, matching a balloon filled with smaller red and green balloons.

Sarah Ferguson's dining room

In a similar vein, Sarah's dining room features yellow and orange bunting hung upon the walls alongside strings of sunflower chains, while a tablecloth with pink, purple and blue Chinese lanterns printed on it adds yet more colour.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor is a Grade-II listed residence with a total of 30 rooms inside. The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, also lives at the home with his ex-wife Sarah. Their daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were raised there as children.

