Michelle Collins' stylish sanctuary with boyfriend Mike - photos

Celebrity Masterchef contestant Michelle Collins has the unique accolade of having worked on both Eastenders and Coronation Street, and in her life away from set, her home has been made into a total haven.

Michelle has a beautiful north London house which she shares with her partner Mike Davison, and fans can see lots of it on her social media channels, where she shares regular updates of what she's up to.

Michelle Collins' living room

The star has an open-plan living space on the ground floor of her property, with a beautiful bay window bringing in lots of light. Michelle has chosen chic white blinds as her wedding covering, and she also has white floorboards throughout.

Michelle has an open-plan living and dining space

There is a brown leather sofa and armchair set, a decadent chandelier and an animal-skin style rug in the centre of the space.

Michelle Collins' dining room

The same photograph allowed a glimpse into Michelle's stylish dining area where she has a farmhouse style table and wooden chairs which are all white.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about her home, Michelle revealed her love for quirky décor. "I have lots of Buddhas around the house. The one I keep in my shed is the Laughing Buddha, bought for me by a friend. They say you should never buy your own, it's meant to be bad luck. In fact, I once asked a random man in a shop to buy a Buddha I liked for me if I gave him the money."

Michelle Collins' bedroom

Michelle's dogs appear to love her bedroom too

The star loves taking pictures of her pet dogs, and in this adorable snap they were captured on her bed. Behind her beloved pooches, her fans could see the star's chest of drawers with television on top and a statement brick wall.

Michelle has stunning interiors

Michelle has a bohemian-style headboard with a rattan finish – and we love it! Although her partner Mike doesn't look as impressed!

Michelle Collins' garden

Michelle's outdoor space is just as cool with grey decking, an outdoor sofa and a bistro table and chairs set.

Michelle has a tranquil garden where she'll put her mother's ashes

Her former co-star Adam Woodyatt gifted her a pink rose bush when her mother sadly died, and in a candid video in her garden she revealed what she was going to do with the special plant. "I’m actually going to plant it in the garden, and I’m going to put some of my mum’s ashes in it as well," the star said.

