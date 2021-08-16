Coleen Rooney's kitchen in £6million home is even more impressive than we thought The couple are preparing to move to a home nearby

Coleen Rooney shared a new look inside her stunning kitchen as she shared a sweet photo of her youngest son Cass in his school uniform.

The Coleen Style Queen author, 35, and her footballer husband Wayne, 35, live in a stunning Cheshire house that is reportedly worth £6million with their four sons: Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.

In the new snap, the little boy stood on a grey dining chair as he posed in his smart grey and white uniform. But we couldn't help but notice the beautiful room, which is decorated with large floor tiles, cream wooden cabinets, and black worktops with a wraparound breakfast bar and sink.

It is finished off with silver handles, matching appliances, a large glass chandelier, and even a TV screen in the corner showing CCTV footage to keep the family safe.

Coleen captioned the photo: "And just like that my baby is starting pre-school in September. Trying his uniform on." It wasn't long before fans commented on both her son's cute photo and her beautiful home, with one writing: "@wildeinteriorskildare I spot an @worldofeichholtz chandelier in @coleen_rooney’s kitchen," and another adding: "Isn't it sad you have to have such sophisticated CCTV."

Coleen's new photo of Cass shared a look at their family kitchen

Previous pictures have shared different angles of the kitchen, revealing glass-fronted doors showcasing glasses and a selection of framed photos, small dark grey mosaic tiles above a huge Wolf stainless steel double oven, and a glass wine fridge where Wayne and Coleen can chill their drinks.

Although their family home appears to be very luxurious, Coleen and Wayne are actually gearing up for a big house move into their dream home nearby, which is currently under construction.

It features grey mosaic tiles above a huge Wolf stainless steel double oven

Worth an estimated £20million, the new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course, a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills. There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage.

